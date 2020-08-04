Midland-Area Dam Operators File For Bankruptcy ProtectionTwo companies that own or operate dams that failed in the Midland area have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which would allow them to reorganize their finances.

Ex-UAW Chief Says GM Bribery Claims Are 'Utterly Baseless'Former United Auto Workers President Ron Gettelfinger is denying claims by General Motors that he took bribes paid into foreign bank accounts by Fiat Chrysler in order to stick GM with higher labor costs.

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford Had 'False Positive' Covid-19 TestThe Detroit Lions' quarterback, Matthew Stafford is now off the reserve/Covid-19 list and onto the active roster as of Tuesday due to a "false positive" test result.

August Primary 2020: Here's A Look At In-Person Voting In DetroitDown in Midtown, CW50's Cryss Walker shows voters dropping off their absentee ballots while others maintain social distancing for in-person voting.

'Squad' Member Tlaib Faces Test In Michigan Primary“Squad” member Rashida Tlaib is trying to fend off a serious challenge for her House seat in Michigan's primary on Tuesday, in a rematch with the woman she narrowly defeated two years ago.

Michigan Reports 664 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 664 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths Tuesday.