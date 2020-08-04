Detroit Casinos Set To Re-Open Wednesday With New Safety ProtocolsDetroit casinos are set to reopen Wednesday, but as customers go to place their bets they’ll see many changes.

Bloomfield Hills Police Sergeant Dies From Heart Attack Hours After Cutting, Removing Large TreeA Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety sergeant died Sunday night from a heart attack hours after cutting and removing a large tree, according to the department.

Judge Sentences Ex-MSU Coach To Jail In Nassar-Related CaseA former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail for lying to police during an investigation into ex-Olympic and university doctor Larry Nassar.

Many Michigan Residents Still Vote In-Person For PrimaryMore than 1 million Michigan voters have cast absentee ballots in the state’s primary election. But there were still those who chose to vote in-person on Tuesday, including Irma Ramirez.

GM Alleges Fiat Chrysler Spent Millions To Bribe UAW LeadersGM alleges that bribes were paid to former United Auto Workers Presidents Dennis Williams and Ron Gettelfinger, as well as Vice President Joe Ashton. It also alleges that bribes were paid to GM employees including Al Iacobelli, a former FCA labor negotiator who was hired and later released by GM.

Michigan National Guard Extended Through Dec. 31 To Assist With Covid-19Title 32 authority, which allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, was previously set to expire on August 21 due to a deadline set by the Trump Administration.