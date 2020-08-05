Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Ferndale Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting.
It happened Wednesday at 2:29 a.m. in the area of E. 9 Mile Road and Almont.
Once at the scene, police saw where a suspect fired multiple shots at the residence.
Inside the home were two adult women and a 15-year-old girl.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle and there were no injuries.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.