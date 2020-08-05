(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Experience Factory had to put their popular tours of the city of hold due to Covid-19, but now with new safety measures in place, the tours are back on.

Since their start in 2006 the non-profit Detroit Experience Factory has given tours of the city to over 130,000 people. Due to the Covid crisis that number went to zero in recent months. But founder Jeanette Pierce says the Motor City Tours are back rolling.

“Social Distant walking tours and the way we’re doing that obviously to use masks which everybody must wear on tours. And then a simple tool that most people have headphones,” said Pierce.

Through the headphones participants can call into a number and listen to Jeanette’s guidance. She’s says the tour is not only visual, but educational and not necessarily for out of towners.

“Really about educating locals and making sure that they can get the most out of living, working and engaging in the city,” she said.

Free virtual tours are also available , where Jeanette provides history on all areas of the city and showcases local small business.”

“Detroit is big enough to matter in the world, but small enough where you can matter in it,” she said.

To schedule a tour, click here.

