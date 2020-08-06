Matt Kenseth Gets New Crew ChiefChip Ganassi Racing has made a crew chief change for the No. 42 driven by Matt Kenseth, with engineer Phil Surgen taking over for the remainder of the season.

'Some Players Embrace It, Some Are Still Struggling With It,' Says Nick Faldo On Spectator-Free TournamentsEven without fans on site, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will seem much as it otherwise would on TV. In some ways, it will be better.

'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.

Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.