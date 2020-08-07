(CBS DETROIT) – Two Detroit men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Detroit man.

Matthew Lamar Williams-Brockman, 24, was charged with first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

Devonte Dalvin Kenney, 22, was charged with first degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.

It happened July 28 at 1:46 a.m. when Detroit police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 16200 block of Cheyenne Street about a felonious assault in progress.

When officers arrived they discovered a bicycle at the end of a driveway. Investigation by the officers led them to the backyard of the residence where they found the lifeless body of the 31-year-old man lying in the grass with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is alleged that Williams-Brockman and Kenney followed the 31-year-old in their vehicles and fatally shot him.

The two were arraigned Aug. 6before 36th District Court Magistrate Joseph Boyer.

Their probable cause conferences are scheduled for Aug. 13, at 8:30 a.m.; the preliminary examinations are scheduled for Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m. Both defendants were remanded to jail.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.