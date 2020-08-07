(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Police Department says they have a suspect in custody wanted for an armed robbery in Garden City of a convenience store.

Before 11 a.m. Thursday, officers blocked off the area of Schaefer and Butler searching for the suspect.

Police say the suspect abandoned his car and fled and they are searching the area of AK Steel and nearby woods in Dearborn.

“It’s a massive piece of property in there. There’s a lot of wooded area. There’s just so many places you can hide inside,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Hadid. “It’s a huge area. It’s 50, 60, 70 acres of property I mean it’s huge. You can see the outline, the footprint here. It’s huge.”

Dearborn Police Department coordinated with Detroit Police, Melvindale and Garden City and stating that the timeline indicated the suspect was nearby.

AK Steel and Ford was on lock down but has since been lifted.

The vehicle in police custody is believed to be the suspect’s.

Today, Thursday, August 6, 2020, the Dearborn Police are in the area of Schaefer and Butler searching for an armed robbery suspect. We are asking citizens to avoid the area as we conduct a search of the immediate vicinity. — Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) August 6, 2020

