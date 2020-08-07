Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American by Minneapolis police, has become a rallying cry for justice and change as demonstrations in Detroit and other cities have continued. It has also become a catalyst for conversations about race, social justice and equality.
Three leaders – Alessandro DiNello, President & CEO of Flagstar Bank, Rocky Raczkowski, Chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party, and Brian Tauber, CEO of CPP Global – appear on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS this Sunday to talk about these vital issues with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.
It’s the first of an occasional series of “Michigan Matters” shows that will feature leaders from different races, different backgrounds – to talk about these issues which have come to define our region and nation in so many ways.
DiNello, who grew up in Detroit, discusses his bank’s efforts to diversify its executive ranks. Case in point, Reginald Davis, Executive Vice President, President of Banking, and David, Hollis, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, both started new jobs at the bank this week.
Raczkowski , shares his view of race and Metro Detroit. And there is talk about Black Lives Matter.
Tauber, who grew up in Detroit, worked for former Mayor Dennis Archer and was involved with Think Twice – an organization of young professionals from the Jewish and African American community who brought affordable housing to Detroiters, discusses race. He also talks about conversations with his employees.
