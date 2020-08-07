'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.

Matt Kenseth Gets New Crew ChiefChip Ganassi Racing has made a crew chief change for the No. 42 driven by Matt Kenseth, with engineer Phil Surgen taking over for the remainder of the season.

'Some Players Embrace It, Some Are Still Struggling With It,' Says Nick Faldo On Spectator-Free TournamentsEven without fans on site, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will seem much as it otherwise would on TV. In some ways, it will be better.

'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.