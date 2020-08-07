(CBS DETROIT) – Urgent cares, pharmacies and doctors’ offices are urged to promptly report Oakland County residents COVID-19 test results to the Oakland County Health Division.
The CARES Act requires that molecular (PCR or Abbott ID NOW) and antigen test results must be reported within 24 hours of test completion through existing public health reporting methods.
Currently, any laboratories and providers who report COVID-19 test results electronically to the State of Michigan should continue to do so.
“Swift reporting of test results detecting COVID-19 is essential to reducing the spread of the disease so that our region does not take a step back in the governor’s reopening plan,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “We urge all our urgent cares, pharmacies and medical providers to follow these guidelines, so each positive case is immediately investigated, and contacts identified.”
The CARES Act Section 18115 reporting guidance, requires facilities or locations performing testing at point of care or with at-home specimen collection related to SARS-CoV-21—shall report data for all diagnostic testing completed, for each individual tested, within 24 hours of results being known.
