(CBS DETROIT) – 53 employees at one Oakland County business tested positive for Covid-19 according to the Oakland County Health Department.

“The big number got our attention and we haven’t seen numbers like this at a company until now,” Oakland County Health Department Spokesperson Bill Mullan.

Between the end of June and beginning of August, Oakland County Health Officials say 53 employees of the United Shore Mortgage Headquarters in Pontiac, tested positive for Covid-19.

“That big number was coupled with numerous complaints from employees about either relaxed or lack of enforcement for face masks, social distancing, among other complaints,” Mullan.

Those complaints prompted the Oakland County Health Officer, to issue an emergency order to the company. The order states the company must ensure social distancing, require face coverings, implement a daily screening process and encourage working from home when possible.

“They’re going to be showing us their plan and have our public health expert review it and see where we can fill in the holes for them,” said Mullan.

The health department did not state how long united shores will have to present its safety plan, but failure to cooperate is considered a misdemeanor punishable by jail or fines.

“A charge or fine is either brought up by the Prosecutors or Attorney General’s office,” said Mullan.

According to a statement from United Shore: “The health and safety of our team members has been and continues to be our top priority. Currently, we are at less than half-capacity and all team members who are back in the office either need to be here to perform their role or have self-selected to return. For team members working from home, returning to work will remain optional until January 2021. We have taken extensive measures to ensure compliance with all guidelines set forth by the state, the CDC, and MIOSHA. We have also taken additional precautions to keep team members safe, such as placing acrylic shields between desks, enforcing mandatory masks and providing free masks, making gloves available, installing extra hand sanitizer stations throughout the building, closing the gym and more. If at any time a team member is exhibiting COVID symptoms, feeling ill, or we are notified of a positive COVID test the team member along with anyone they have been in close contact with is sent to work from home immediately until a doctor’s note is provided allowing them to return. We feel confident with the steps we have taken to ensure the continued safety for our team members while they are here in our building.”

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.