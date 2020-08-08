Comments (3)
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 698 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional three deaths Saturday.
The deaths announced Saturday includes two deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 86,889 and 6,250 deaths as of Aug. 8 at 3 p.m.
In the state as of Aug. 7, there has been a total of 63,636 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 2 p.m.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?