By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Dead Body

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police made an arrest in connection to a dead body found inside of a pickup truck.

Sunday in Van Buren Township, police discovered the vehicle parked in the weeds near Belleville and Quirk road.

State police concluded the the incident was a homicide that took place in Wayne.

Police say anyone with more information can contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

