(CBS DETROIT) – Vice President of the United Auto Workers Lake Orion Chapter will speak at the Democratic National Convention.
In a statement from Joe Biden’s campaign, Gerald Lang said the former vice president “understands that auto workers are the heart of Michigan’s economy.”
It is not yet known when lang will speak.
The DNC was originally scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, but the event will be held next week online.
