ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 25-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulted a 96-year-old woman in her home.
Dejon Dejor Lynn was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Road.
Police say Lynn climbed though a window and sexually assaulted the 96-year-old woman.
The 96-year-old woman and Lynn live in the same residential complex, according to police.
On Aug. 5 a search warrant was taken to Lynn’s residence by police but he was not there. Police later learned of his location at a Belleville residence two days later and took him into custody.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.