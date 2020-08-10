Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A suspect is in police custody after shooting and killing a man outside of a funeral home in Detroit.
It happened Monday at the Clora Funeral Home located on East 7 Mile Road.
Police say the shooting happened after an argument between a family member and someone who works at the funeral home.
The man shot and killed was in his 53-years-old according to police and the suspect, a 37-year-old, is related to the victim.
This is an ongoing investigation.
