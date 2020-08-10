  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A suspect is in police custody after shooting and killing a man outside of a funeral home in Detroit.

It happened Monday at the Clora Funeral Home located on East 7 Mile Road.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument between a family member and someone who works at the funeral home.

The man shot and killed was in his 53-years-old according to police and the suspect, a 37-year-old, is related to the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

