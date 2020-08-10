(CBS DETROIT) – There will be no college football season this fall according to reports Monday that the Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel the football season.
Dan Patrick, host of The Dan Patrick Show, reported Monday that the Big Ten and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons Tuesday.
DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.
Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw
— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020
The Detroit Free Press reports that Patrick said he learned the Big 12 and ACC are “on the fence,” and that the SEC is trying to get the other teams to join them for a season this fall.
The Big Ten presidents voted, 12-2, to not play this fall, according to Patrick’s source.
The longtime sports personality said only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play, which means according to this reporting, Michigan president Mark Schlissel and Michigan State president Samuel Stanley voted to not play football this fall, the Detroit Free Press reported.
According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play.
— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.