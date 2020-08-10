(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a naked man between 18 to 20-years-old who may be breaking into homes in Oakland County.
It happened in the 5000 block of Clarkston Road where deputies say an Independence Township resident said he had been woken up by the doorbell and someone attempting to open the front door.
The caller then discovered a completely naked, white man who told him that he was lost.
Deputies canvassed the area and discovered a neighboring unoccupied residence that had its front door broken in. An end table had been broken and a table lamp was found in the front lawn. A lit barbecue grill, with a clothes poll in it was also found in the backyard.
The suspect is described as a white man, 18 to 20-years-old, approximately 5”11 and 140 to 150 pounds.
The Sheriff’s Office says, anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a cash reward and you may remain anonymous.
