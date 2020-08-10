Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A Lansing man has turned himself into police custody after a triple shooting on the city’s east side.
Detroit Police released an image of one of the suspects inside the restaurant where the shooting happened early Saturday morning.
The 26-year-old is one of three suspects in custody.
One of the suspects was shot, one woman died, and a 60-year-old man was wounded.
Police are also looking for a person of interest in the shooting.
