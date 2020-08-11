Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Back to school spending could actually see a record this year.
According to the National Retail Federation, families are projected to spend more than $101 billion on students, in grades K-12 and college.
Last year’s total was $80.7 billion.
With the rise of remote learning, 63 percent of households said they are planning to buy electronics for this school year.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.