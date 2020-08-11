(CBS DETROIT) – An Oakland County Circuit judge who sent a 15-year-old girl to a juvenile detention facility for missed online work, released the teen Tuesday from probation.
This comes after an appeals court ordered her release.
A caseworker for the 15-year-old, who is named as “Grace” to protect her identity, recommended that Oakland Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan terminate her case Grace continues to receive mental health treatment at home.
Grace was on probation for theft and pushing her mother.
According to the report, Grace said she felt unmotivated and overwhelmed when online learning began April 15, about a month after schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Grace was in Oakland County’s Children’s Village since May for violating her probation.
On July 31, Michigan Court of Appeals ordered Grace’s release from Children’s Village. Brennan stated Grace appeared to be benefiting from treatment she received at the facility, but no details of that treatment have been provided.
