Last Updated 4:08 pm EDT, 8/11/2020
Overview
Governor Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through September 4.
Oakland County reminds testing sites to report COVID-19 results promptly.
Stay At Home
New COVID-19 forecasts show a “fragile balance,” but the potential for a quiet summer in Detroit.
Reopening
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tightened restrictions in northern Michigan bars while letting Detroit’s three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb the coronavirus.
Closures
Kensington Metropark had to temporarily shut down their splash pad Tuesday for further cleaning after an employee was tested COVID-19 positive.
Events
Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel football season; Michigan, MSU voted not to play.
Healthcare Status
Henry Ford Health System is the only hospital system in Michigan chosen as a Phase 3 trial site for the Moderna mRNA-1273 Coronavirus Efficacy vaccine study, the National Institutes of Health announced Monday.
Schools
Some Grosse Pointe School parents upset about the lack of in-person school in the fall.
How To Help
Detroit’s Perrigo Company donates 160,000 toothbrushes to West Michigan nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Transport
Despite pandemic, hiring is still strong within Detroit’s transportation industry.