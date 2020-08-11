  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Last Updated 4:08 pm EDT, 8/11/2020

Overview

Governor Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through September 4.

Oakland County reminds testing sites to report COVID-19 results promptly.

Stay At Home

New COVID-19 forecasts show a “fragile balance,” but the potential for a quiet summer in Detroit.

Reopening

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tightened restrictions in northern Michigan bars while letting Detroit’s three casinos reopen at limited capacity after four-plus months of being closed to curb the coronavirus.

Closures

Kensington Metropark had to temporarily shut down their splash pad Tuesday for further cleaning after an employee was tested COVID-19 positive.

Events

Big Ten voted 12-2 to cancel football season; Michigan, MSU voted not to play.

Healthcare Status

Henry Ford Health System is the only hospital system in Michigan chosen as a Phase 3 trial site for the Moderna mRNA-1273 Coronavirus Efficacy vaccine study, the National Institutes of Health announced Monday.

Schools

Some Grosse Pointe School parents upset about the lack of in-person school in the fall.

How To Help

Detroit’s Perrigo Company donates 160,000 toothbrushes to West Michigan nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Transport

Despite pandemic, hiring is still strong within Detroit’s transportation industry.

