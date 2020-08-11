(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit.
It happened Aug. 10 at 5:46 p.m. in the area of Mack and Mt. Elliot.
Police said the 19-year-old suspect was involved in an altercation with his brother, a 20-year-old man, on a DDOT bus.
The 19-year-old suspect fired shots striking his brother and another 47-year-old man.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for their non-fatal injuries.
Police arrested the 19-year-old suspect in the 3600 block of Gratiot and the weapon was recovered.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
