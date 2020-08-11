With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From home studio sessions to their backyard, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans….dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!
Al Bettis
Seth Bernard
Vernon David & Ryan Dillaha
Matthew Brown
Ryan Allen
Mackenzie Moore
Laura Rain and The Caesars
Theo Gridiron & Friends
Evan Mercer
Ricky Rat