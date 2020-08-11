  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Detroit Proud, Evan Mercer, Heard In Detroit, Laura Rain, Local Music, Mackenzie Moore, Matthew Brown, Ricky Rat, Ryan Allen, Ryan Dillaha, Seth Bernard Al Bettis, Theo Gridiron & Friends, Vernon David

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring Facebook & Instagram for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From home studio sessions to their backyard, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans….dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration!

 

Al Bettis

 

Seth Bernard

 

Vernon David & Ryan Dillaha

View this post on Instagram

Porch jams and harmonies in these uncertain times

A post shared by Vernon David (@vernon_david_music) on

 

Matthew Brown

 

Ryan Allen

 

Mackenzie Moore

 

Laura Rain and The Caesars

 

Theo Gridiron & Friends

 

Evan Mercer

 

Ricky Rat

 

