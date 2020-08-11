(CBS DETROIT/AP) – Joe Biden announced Tuesday he has picked California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Biden made the announced on his Twitter account stating: “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Harris is the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington.

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer will is set to speak at next week’s four-night Democratic National Convention after speculation of possibly becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.

On Tuesday, after Biden’s announcement, Whitmer tweeted in support stating: “I am extraordinarily proud to support

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden ! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack”

I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack

Whitmer is will speak Monday, Aug. 17 with a lineup of speakers including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Former Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

