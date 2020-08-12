Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old Pontiac man is charged with prostituting female college students in Oakland County.
Dallas Jordan-King was arraigned Tuesday in an Auburn Hills court.
King is facing seven counts of accepting money by conducting a sex-trafficking ring.
According to police, King would befriend college students at Oakland University and Oakland Community College to groom them.
