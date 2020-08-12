Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A suspended Detroit judge filed a $10 million federal lawsuit alleging workplace discrimination.
36th District Court Judge Kahlilia Davis is accusing the courts former chief judge of refusing to accommodate her health needs.
Davis also says she was harassed with questions about her health after taking a medical leave of absence.
The lawsuit also claims Davis was denied a secretary for her courtroom proceedings.
