Far Out! Jeep ® Brand Debuts Gladiator Overlander “Farout” Concept

(CBS DETROIT) – The Jeep® brand has introduced its new Gladiator Farout concept, a true overlanding vehicle that leverages the Jeep Gladiator’s class-leading 4×4 payload and fuel-efficient, long-range-capable 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine.

The Jeep Gladiator Farout concept was originally intended to debut at the Moab Easter Jeep Safari in April 2020. It builds on the popularity of the Jeep Wayout concept from the 2019 Moab Easter Jeep Safari event.

“Although we didn’t get to celebrate in Moab this year with our latest round of concept vehicles, we’re pleased to introduce the Jeep Farout concept today as a vehicle that blends Gladiator EcoDiesel’s fuel efficiency with an area of features fans of overlanding will love,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “Building on the popularity of last year’s Gladiator Wayout concept, and as overlanding continues to grow in popularity, this year’s Farout concept is another opportunity to gather feedback from our passionate customer base.”

The Jeep Farout concept features the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, which joins the Gladiator lineup for the 2021 model year and is rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque with engine stop-start (ESS) technology standard. The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine is available on Gladiator Sport, Overland and Rubicon models and generates 28 mpg highway.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel goes on sale in the third quarter of 2020. Customer orders are open now.

Jeep Farout concept

This go-anywhere, do-anything Jeep concept takes off-road exploration to the next level. An encore to last year’s Jeep Wayout concept, the Jeep Farout concept benefits from Gladiator’s class-leading 4×4 payload and the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine’s long-range fuel efficiency to go even further off the beaten path.

The main feature of this fully functional concept is a neatly contained, customized deployable roof-top tent. The spacious 16-foot-long by 7.5-foot-tall recreational residence opens and retracts in a matter of seconds. Once unpacked, it comfortably sleeps up to four.

Long gone is the cold, monochromatic look and feel of a traditional overlanding vehicle. The Farout’s warm, inviting wood-lined interior features soft ambient lighting, a fully functional refrigerator and stove, plus hanging storage racks, built-in seats and table space. Inside the Farout’s customized cab, outdoorsy fashion and style are celebrated with dark smoke blue leather, orange stitching and plaid flannel seat inserts.

Farout’s exterior features a new “Earl” body color with chartreuse accents on the hood, rear tailgate tow hooks, springs, badging and shocks. Its rugged stature is emphasized with a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit, 17-inch matte charcoal rims, 37-inch mud-terrain tires, a modified Gladiator Rubicon steel bumper equipped with a 12,000-lb. Warn winch, custom front and rear rock rails and FOX™ performance shocks to easily overcome obstacles. Its integrated roof-rack system allows for hauling additional gear topside.

Jeep Brand

Built on nearly 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

SOURCE FCA

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.