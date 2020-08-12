Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two injured in Inkster.
It happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hickory.
Police arrived at the scene and found one man dead.
Two other shooting victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. There’s word on their conditions as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police say there were more than 100 people at the scene and this in an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-287-5000.
