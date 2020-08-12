(CBS DETROIT) – Imagine that you are an explorer, tasked with uncovering a magical source of light that emanates from deep within the woods. As you move through the woods at Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township you see projections, LED displays and hear audio. Ten different areas contain various surprises such as creatures that play different musical notes when you step on them. There is also an interactive LED wall that tracks you as you walk in front of it.
This interactive display is brought to you by Bluewater Technologies of Southfield. Scott Schoeneberger, managing partner at Bluewater says, “Our company largely supports big corporate events across the country like auto shows and events for companies like Walmart and Anheuser-Busch. We had this idea of doing this type of themed entertainment for many years, but the equipment was always out on jobs. But when COVID shut everything down, the equipment was just sitting around, as half our business was shut down.”
Scott Schoeneberger says the forest is a little eerie, but it’s not scary, “It’s very family-friendly. We’ve outfitted the trail with a lot of lighting and audio/visual elements.”
Many upcoming sessions are sold out due to it’s popularity.
HOURS AND TICKETS
- Glenlore Trails is open Thursday through Sunday evenings through Oct. 4, 2020.
- Tickets, which can be purchased via this link, are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 3-12.
- Masks are required. Guests are also asked to maintain six feet of social distancing while on the trail.
SOURCE: MLIVE.COM
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.