  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman.

It happened Wednesday just after 1 a.m. in the 15700 block of Evergreen during an altercation when a 25-year-old man and a suspect started shooting at each other.

Police say, the suspect fled the scene and the 25-year-old man was fatally wounded.

During the shooting a 21-year-old woman was also shot. She was transported to a local hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply