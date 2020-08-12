(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman.
It happened Wednesday just after 1 a.m. in the 15700 block of Evergreen during an altercation when a 25-year-old man and a suspect started shooting at each other.
Police say, the suspect fled the scene and the 25-year-old man was fatally wounded.
During the shooting a 21-year-old woman was also shot. She was transported to a local hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
