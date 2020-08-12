  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A supervisor at the Macomb County medical examiner’s office is now fired after a workplace sexism investigation.

The supervisor lost her job after human resources confirmed reports of a toxic work environment.

Including one incident — reported by an employee — where an inappropriate cake shaped as a Black male body part was brought into work the day after the death of George Floyd.

