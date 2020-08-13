Bald Eagle Attacks State Drone Sending It To The Bottom Of Lake MichiganA $950 drone belonging to the State of Michigan was being flown to document shoreline erosion damage in the Upper Peninsula when it was suddenly attacked by a bald eagle.

MDOT: Northbound M-10 Closures Begin Friday In DetroitBeginning 9 p.m. Friday, northbound M-10 will be reduced to one lane from north of Six Mile Road, between Meyers Road and Outer Drive, to begin repairs to the retaining wall between the freeway and the service drive.

Suspect Wanted For Destroying Property On Detroit's East SidePolice say a DDOT bus was traveling southwest on Gratiot, approaching French Avenue, when a man threw a rock through the driver’s side window, breaking the window.

MSP: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign Begins FridayPolice departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police will conduct their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 13 to Sept. 7.

Michigan Reports 1,121 New Covid-19 Cases, 16 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,121 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 16 deaths Thursday.

Michigan Plans Dedicated Road Lanes For Autonomous VehiclesThe state of Michigan and some private partners are taking steps toward building or assigning dedicated lanes for automated vehicles on a 40-mile stretch of highway between Detroit and Ann Arbor.