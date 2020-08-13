(CBS DETROIT) – A 37-year-old man has been charged after a fatal shooting outside a Detroit funeral home.
Major Clora, Jr., president and director of Clora Funeral Home, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm according to court records in connection with the fatal shooting of his 58-year-old cousin outside the funeral home’s East Seven Mile Road location.
Police responded to a shots fired call Monday and upon arrival, officers located the lifeless body of a 58-year-old man in the rear parking lot.
Clora was arrested at the scene.
Police say the shooting happened after an argument escalated between the two men and Clora pulled a weapon, fatally shooting his 58-year-old cousin.
Records indicate Clora will appear back in court on Aug. 20 and he is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
