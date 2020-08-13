DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a man is dead after being stabbed by another man at a Detroit bus stop.
It happened after noon on Wednesday, in the area of Grand River and Greenfield.
Police said a 44-year-old man was in an argument with a 54-year-old man that turned physical and led to the 44-year-old pulling out a knife, stabbing him multiple times.
The 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene and transported to a local hospital for his injuries. He was listed in temporary serious condition.
It is not known what the men where arguing about.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
