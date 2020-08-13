  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford airport is the first airport test site for a new autonomous robot that disinfects using ultraviolet technology to fight the spread of Covid-19.

In addition to the robot, the Ford Airport is testing tools that utilize UV technology to destroy the microbiology of the virus.

Those include a shoe disinfectant mat for guests, a pod that can be used to clean wheelchairs and luggage trolleys and a chamber for personal items such as phones, keys and tablets.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply