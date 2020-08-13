Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors says it will turn over ventilator production to its partner Ventec Life Systems.
This comes after GM and Ventec partnered to produce 30,000 ventilators for the U.S. in June.
The companies nearly $500 million contract ends this month but there’s still a need for the medical equipment.
Production will continue under Ventec’s control at GM’s Kokomo plant in Indiana.
