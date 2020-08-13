  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Kroger is expanding its online marketplace to focus on household essentials like paper towels and cleaning products.

The nation’s biggest grocery chain says it will offer more than 50,000 additional items from third party sellers.

The move will focus on specialty products like natural and organic items.

The expansion will also include housewares, toys and seasonal merchandise.

