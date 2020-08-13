(CBS DETROIT) – Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, northbound M-10 will be reduced to one lane from north of Six Mile Road, between Meyers Road and Outer Drive, to begin repairs to the retaining wall between the freeway and the service drive.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says Monday morning, at 5 a.m., two lanes of northbound M-10 will reopen to traffic with the right lane remaining closed for approximately two months.
The work is expected to begin on the southbound M-10 retaining walls in late August or early September. The previously closed northbound and southbound M-10 service drives will remain closed until the project is completed.
