MDOT: Northbound M-10 Closures Begin Friday In DetroitBeginning 9 p.m. Friday, northbound M-10 will be reduced to one lane from north of Six Mile Road, between Meyers Road and Outer Drive, to begin repairs to the retaining wall between the freeway and the service drive.

Suspect Wanted For Destroying Property On Detroit's East SidePolice say a DDOT bus was traveling southwest on Gratiot, approaching French Avenue, when a man threw a rock through the driver’s side window, breaking the window.

MSP: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Campaign Begins FridayPolice departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police will conduct their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 13 to Sept. 7.

Michigan Reports 1,121 New Covid-19 Cases, 16 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,121 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 16 deaths Thursday.

Michigan Plans Dedicated Road Lanes For Autonomous VehiclesThe state of Michigan and some private partners are taking steps toward building or assigning dedicated lanes for automated vehicles on a 40-mile stretch of highway between Detroit and Ann Arbor.

More Than 50 Cities And Counties Are Set To Offer One-on-One, Professional Financial CounselingThe CFE Fund Is Supporting 31 Cities in Launching New Financial Navigator Program Serving over 35,000 Residents, and 20 Localities to Provide Remote Financial Assistance to Residents.