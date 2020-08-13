Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Three women are gaining support from advocate groups to end taxes on feminine hygiene products.
In a lawsuit filed against the state, the women claim charging taxes on menstrual products is based on sex-discrimination.
The advocates also say getting rid of taxes on those products would alleviate added financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.