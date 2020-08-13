  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Three women are gaining support from advocate groups to end taxes on feminine hygiene products.

In a lawsuit filed against the state, the women claim charging taxes on menstrual products is based on sex-discrimination.

The advocates also say getting rid of taxes on those products would alleviate added financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply