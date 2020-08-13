Comments
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police will conduct their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 13 to Sept. 7.
In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.
During the three-week period there will be increased enforcement and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired on the roads.
Officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
