DETROIT, MI (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection to the malicious destruction of property that took place on the city’s east side.
It happened Monday, July 6 just after 2:30 p.m.
Police say a DDOT bus was traveling southwest on Gratiot, approaching French Avenue, when a man threw a rock through the driver’s side window, breaking the window.
He fled on foot northeast along Gratiot Avenue.
The unknown suspect is described as a Black man, with a medium-dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and baggy dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
