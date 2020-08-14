(CBS DETROIT) – Grandma’s® Original Recipes is awarding $4,000 in prize money to four lucky winners from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio or Pennsylvania who want to give back to their family or their community.

“Supporting our customers in every possible way – from sides with consistent quality, value and flavor that they’re proud to serve to their families year after year to packaging that provides guaranteed no-contact safety – is the driving force of everything we do at Grandma’s Original Recipes™, and it’s the foundation of our exciting new promotion,” says Mark D. Sandridge, CEO of Sandridge® Food Corporation, which produces Grandma’s Original Recipes. “For more than 30 years, the Grandma’s brand has had the honor of being at the table for significant family memories. We wanted to find a way to help our customers make new memories, do something positive for their family, or support their community with an extra $2,500. It’s a chance for our customers and Grandma’s to reach out to one another and to do good together.”