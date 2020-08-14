Comments
Today, Dr. Oz investigates mysterious cases of people who reek of liquor, stumble, slur their words, and even get into dangerous accidents, but weren’t drinking alcohol. One man, who’s been suffering from these symptoms for years, speaks out about getting a DUI and how he finally got control of his health.
Then, Dr. Oz and Dr. Barbara Cordell break down the surprisingly common trigger that caused this medical mystery.
Plus, former teen idol Leif Garrett opens up about how instant fame led him to self-destructive behavior and addictions that almost took his life.