(CBS Detroit ) – Michigan Senators will have a rare Saturday session this weekend.
They’re expected to vote on education legislation which includes student counts, daily attendance, and structure of local health and safety.
Doctors say legislators should support funding frequent testing, contact tracing, and paid sick leave.
Dr. Harshini Jayasuriya said, “Instead of threatening to cut funding, and further endangering students and school staff, the Michigan legislature and the Trump administration should provide local districts and communities with everything they need to detect COVID-19 quickly and shut down outbreaks before they begin.”
Senate Republicans Are Working Together With The House And The Governor’s Office To Reach An Agreement On This Legislation.
