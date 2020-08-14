Southfield (CW50) – Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and New Detroit Inc. CEO Michael Rafferty appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to discuss how race, social justice and equity continue to impact our city and state.
On the heels of the George Floyd death by Minneapolis police, and demonstrations across the nation as a result, these issues are being talked about in more places than ever before.
The two African American leaders – who appear with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain – also share personal stories. It’s part of an occasional series of special “Michigan Matters” episodes featuring leaders from different races and backgrounds on these vital issues.
Gilchrist, who grew up in Metro Detroit, talked about being stopped by suburban police as a teen driving his car for no other reason than his race.
He also discussed how this pandemic has impacted our state particularly among people of color. Gilchrist is chairing a new task force announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address health, healthcare and race.
Rafferty, who grew up in Detroit, runs New Detroit Inc., an organization created by local business and political leaders dedicated to equality following the 1967 civil unrest. He’s been talking with CEOs and community leaders about these issues which he detailed as well.
Rafferty told Cain, who was also born in Detroit and attended DPS, about the role of education and how important it is in this conversation.
