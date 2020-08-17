Comments
Today, we reveal videos of cooking spray explosions that are sending shockwaves across the country. These sprays are fast and convenient in the kitchen, but are you making mistakes when using them that could put you in danger?
Dr. Oz and his experts cut through the confusion and break down the biggest mistakes people make when using oil sprays. And, many of these products say they’re zero calories and zero grams of fat, but what’s the real deal? We investigate.
Plus, Carson Daly from the “Today Show” opens up to Dr. Oz about his struggle with anxiety, and we reveal the results of his intermittent fasting experiment.