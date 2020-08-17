(CBS Detroit ) – A local radio station is working to make sure no family goes hungry in Detroit.
Forgotten harvest and Hot 107.5 are joining forces to feed Detroit families.
Big Greg from Hot 107.5 says, “It’s hot 107.5 the d’s hip hop and r&b. Home of the morning hustle. Big Greg in here inside the day party and i want to let you know about out stuff thee truck promotion.
Stuff the truck is happening now through August 21st.
The goal is fill-up a hauler with dry and canned foods.
Help us stuff a truck full of non-perishable food items August 13th through the 21st from 10 am till 4 pm.
We are working with Forgotten Harvest to relieve hunger in Metro Detroit and prevent nutritious food waste. Call 313.259.8862 ext. 319 for more details.
Drop off location is:
WGPR Building
3146 E. Jefferson, Detroit 48207
