(CBS Detroit ) – Autozone is going on a hiring spree.
The auto parts and accessories company says it wants to hire more than 20,000 workers across the US.
This comes after the company says it needs to meet rising demands for its business.
Positions range from full and part-time sales associates to part’s sales managers and delivery drivers.
Job opportunities are open in all fifty states.
