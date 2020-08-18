  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:detroit news, News

(CBS Detroit ) – Thousands of Detroiters face homelessness after the city’s eviction moratorium expires.

Tenant advocates are urging the 36th district court to extend the eviction protection until the end of the pandemic.

With no additional stimulus funds, advocates worry more Detroit homes will be left vacant.

Several eviction prevention resources are also available on the city’s website.

