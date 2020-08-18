Comments
(CBS Detroit ) – General Motors is still moving ahead with a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler according to Detroit News.
GM filed a notice of its appeal to the lawsuit that was once thrown out.
The automaker has relied heavily on the ongoing federal case against the United Auto Workers.
Now the company says it has more evidence to support bribery claims against fiat.
